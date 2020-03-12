USD/JPY reverses lower from 104.80 ahead of President Trump's address to the nation

- USD/JPY drops from 104.80 to 104.36 as yen draws bids, tracking losses in the equities.
- Australia's market is reporting a 3% drop despite the fiscal stimulus announcement.
- President Trump is expected to detail the stimulus plan in his address to the nation at 01:00 GMT.
The anti-risk Japanese yen continues to draw bids on sustained risk aversion in the equity markets, keeping recovery rallies in USD/JPY under the check.
Rejected at 104.80
USD/JPY's bounce from Wednesday's low of 104.09 ran out of steam near 104.80 an hour ago. The pair is currently trading around 104.45, having hit a low of 104.36 soon before press time.
The decline from highs near 104.80 could be associated with the losses in the Asian equity markets. Australia's benchmark equity index ASX 200 is currently down nearly 3%, while Japan's Nikkei is shedding over 2%. Further, the futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.6% loss.
The Australian government announced an A$17.6 billion fiscal stimulus earlier Thursday. So far, however, that has failed to bring cheer to the domestic equity markets.
Focus on Trump's speech
In his scheduled address the nation at 01:00 GMT, President Trump is expected to detail the fight against global coronavirus outbreak.
The President is expected to take a series of executive actions to deliver economic relief from the coronavirus, including paid sick leave for hourly workers and extending tax-filing deadlines for small businesses. according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing ahead with plans to vote on a response. The Fed is ramping up cash injections to as much as $505 billion in a bid to keep short-term financing markets functioning through quarter-end.
Both the equities and USD/JPY could suffer deeper declines if the much-awaited US fiscal stimulus announcement is low on details and falls short of expectations.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.50
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|104.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.05
|Daily SMA100
|109.01
|Daily SMA200
|108.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.66
|Previous Daily Low
|104.1
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
