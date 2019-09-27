USD/JPY reverses early dip, climbs back closer to weekly tops

- The ongoing US political drama exerted some pressure earlier on Friday.
- US-China trade optimism remained supportive and helped limit the slide.
- Investors now look forward to a slew of US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early dip and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, back closer to weekly tops set in the previous session.
The pair continued with its struggle to sustain/build on the momentum further beyond 100-day SMA barrier and ticked lower during the Asian session on Friday, albeit a combination of supporting factors attracted some dip-buying interest and helped limit any meaningful downfall.
Improving risk sentiment extended some support
With investors looking past the ongoing political drama, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a recovery in equity markets and reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields - weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and extended some support to the major.
In the latest US political development, the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the full complaint letter from the 'whistleblower' regarding the US President Donald Trump's concerning conversations with Ukraine and led to the overnight decline in the US equity markets.
Adding to this, a follow-through US Dollar buying interest, lifting it to two-week tops, further collaborated to the pair's modest intraday uptick of around 15 pips, through bulls remained cautious amid the recent reports related to an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 108.00 handle before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data and Core PCE price index - will now be looked upon for a fresh impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|107.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.4
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.84
|Daily SMA200
|109.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|107.42
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues
EUR/USD is trading at the low 1.09s, as monetary policy divergence weighs. German import prices dropped more than expected. President Trump's impeachment process and US data are eyed.
GBP/USD falls below 1.23 after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23 as BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. Top EU-UK negotiators will meet later in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold stuck in tight range above $ 1500, eyes on US data
Gold is seen extending its downside consolidation phase into the European trading, as a tug-of-war persists between the bulls and bears ahead of the key US macro data releases.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.