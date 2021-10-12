USD/JPY reverses an intraday dip to 113.00 mark

- USD/JPY witnessed an intraday pullback from multi-year tops touched earlier this Tuesday.
- The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and prompted bulls to take some profits.
- A combination of factors should help limit any meaningful corrective pullback for the major.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, albeit managed to defend the 113.00 mark and quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen hovering around the 113.20-25 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Worries of a faster than expected rise in inflation and signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery have been fueling concerns about stagflation. Apart from this, the contagion risks from China Evergrande's debt crisis took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and triggered an intraday turnaround for the USD/JPY pair from mid-113.00s, or the highest level since December 2018 touched earlier this Tuesday.
Apart from this, a modest US dollar pullback from the vicinity of one-year tops exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. That said, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and helped limit any deeper losses for the major, at least for now. Despite Friday's disappointing headline NFP print, investors seem convinced that the Fed might still begin tapering its bond purchases as soon as November.
The markets have also started pricing in the prospects for an interest rate hike in 2022 to counter the risk of inflation becoming too high. This was evident from the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to four-month tops on Friday. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond remained near zero amid the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy.
This has resulted in the widening of the US-Japanese yield differential, which could undermine the Japanese yen and further lend support to the USD/JPY pair. The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders, though overbought conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor capping the upside. That said, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|113.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.25
|Daily SMA100
|110.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.41
|Previous Daily Low
|112.16
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
