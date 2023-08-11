USD/JPY retreats towards 144.50 as Japan meddling woes join pullback in yields, US inflation clues eyed

- USD/JPY lacks upside momentum near the Year-To-Date high, prods four-day uptrend.
- Nearness to 145.00 psychological level for Japan intervention joins US Dollar’s retreat to weigh on Yen pair.
- Yields seesaw after rising the most in a week as traders await more clues to confirm Fed policy pivot.
- US PPI, Michigan CSI eyed for further directions, risk catalysts are the key to follow.
USD/JPY bulls run out of steam below 145.00, making rounds to 144.80-90 during early Friday in Europe, as market players struggle for clear directions amid mixed clues. Also challenging the Yen pair is the cautious mood ahead of the mid-tier US data.
That said, the 10-year Treasury bond yields in the US and Japan fade the previous day’s bullish momentum while making rounds to 4.10% and 0.585% by the press time. In doing so, the yields portray the market’s lack of confidence in the major central bankers’ statements suggesting nearness to the peak rates.
On Thursday, unimpressive US inflation data allowed the Fed policymakers to cheer the victory over price pressure but the traders need more details to welcome the policy pivot concerns.
Talking about the data, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July matched market forecasts to reprint 0.2% MoM figures. However, the yearly CPI improved slower-than-expected 3.3% to 3.2% YoY for the said month, versus 3.0% previous readings, marking the first acceleration in the annual rate in 13 months.
Following the statistics, a slew of policymakers from the Federal Reserve (Fed) crossed wires while conveying the US central bank’s hard-earned victory on inflation. However, their tones appeared less convincing for doves and joined the risk-negative concerns about China to fuel the US Treasury bond yields afterward.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker raised a toast to the Fed’s progress in its fight against inflation and was joined by Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to cheer the softer US CPI. However, San Francisco Fed President Daly turned down the cheers for their victory while saying, “There’s still more work to do.”
On the other hand, China allows the local governments to use the provincial-level governments to raise about 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) via bond sales to repay the debt of local-government financing vehicles (LGFV) and other off-balance sheet issuers, per Bloomberg. The news justifies the market’s confidence in the Chinese policymakers’ capacity to avoid recession and weigh on the US Dollar, via a slightly positive market mood. Additionally, the fears of witnessing more geopolitical tussles between the West and China, mainly due to the US restriction on investment in China technology companies and the likely repeat of the measures by the UK and European Union, weighed on the sentiment and put a floor under the USD/JPY price.
It’s worth noting that the Japanese officials have been defending the easy-money policy and keep the USD/JPY on the front foot even if the fears of market intervention by the authorities around the 145.00 round figure prod the Yen pair buyers of late.
Moving on, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, the preliminary readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August and the UoM 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month will also be important to watch for clear directions of the USD/JPY pair.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 145.10-20 region comprising the previous peak and a three-week-old rising resistance line becomes necessary for the USD/JPY bulls to keep the reins. However, the overbought RSI (14) line prods the upside momentum of late.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|144.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.44
|Daily SMA50
|141.6
|Daily SMA100
|138.37
|Daily SMA200
|136.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.82
|Previous Daily Low
|143.29
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays bid toward 1.2700 ahead of UK GDP data
GBP/USD is picking up bids toward 1.2700 ahead of the critical UK GDP release. The UK economy is likely to have stagnated in Q2 2023. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upswing, although a cautious mood could limit its upside.
EUR/USD flat-lines around 1.0990, markets turn cautious ahead of US PPI data
The EUR/USD pair holds ground above the 1.0980 mark heading into the early European session on Friday. The major pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day after retreating from a weekly high of 1.1065 following US inflation data.
Gold nurtures bearish bias below $1,940
Gold licks its wounds at the lowest level in a month, snapping a four-day downtrend as markets reassess previous fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical concerns about China. Also allowing the XAU/USD to lick its wounds at the multi-day low is the US Dollar’s failure to defend late Thursday’s corrective bounce.
Binance Labs fights illiquidity risks, infuses $10 million into Helio Protocol's liquid staking goals
Binance exchange is committed to driving off illiquidity, complexity and centralization, throwing capital into the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the BNB ecosystem, Helio, going towards helping the protocol's drive to become a liquid staking protocol.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Higher prices at the pump could irritate consumers, hit markets Premium
Economists expect the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index to marginally decline in August. The long-term inflation expectations component may have exceeded estimates due to rising Oil prices. Markets may slide in response to worrying data.