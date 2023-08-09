USD/JPY retreats towards 143.00 as risk aversion fades, yields grind lower

- USD/JPY clings to mild gains during the first daily loss in three.
- Light calendar, market’s positioning for US inflation and challenges to previous risk-off mood prod Yen pair buyers.
- Yields remain depressed as market players rush to Treasury bonds amid sour sentiment.
- Fed needs strong US inflation to defend hawks and USD/JPY bulls, highlighting Thursday’s US CPI.
USD/JPY remains on the back foot around 143.00 heading into Wednesday’s European session as it prints the first daily loss in three.
It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s inaction could be witnessed in the Yen pair’s latest momentum even if the US Dollar pares previous gains amid a shift in the sentiment. Also likely to have prod the risk-barometer pair could be the market’s preparations for the top-tier inflation clues from Japan and the US.
The improvement in China’s factory-gate inflation, namely the Producer Price Index (PPI), joins risk-positive news from the Biden Administration to tame the market’s previous pessimism and allows the Yen pair buyers to take a breather.
Previously, Italy’s surprise tax on the bank’s windfall profits, the global rating agencies’ downward revision of the US banks and financial institutions weighed on the sentiment on Tuesday and fuelled the USD/JPY. On the same line could be fears of the UK recession and slowing economic growth in China, not to forget Beijing’s geopolitical tension with Japan and the US.
On a different page, the recent downbeat performance of the US and Japanese Treasury bond yields, as well as fears about the Japan-China tension due to Tokyo’s friendship with Taiwan, also seem to weigh on the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured at the lowest level in a week marked the previous day, around 4.0%, whereas the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) drops to the lowest levels in eight days to 0.58% by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the lower JGB yields defend the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) easy-money policy while softer US bond coupons join the mildly bid S&P500 Futures to drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) from a 10-week-old falling resistance line.
Looking ahead, the ongoing weakness in the Treasury bond yields may allow the USD/JPY to consolidate weekly gains ahead of Thursday’s Japan Producer Price Index (PPI) and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July.
Technical analysis
Although a clear recovery from the 50-DMA, around 141.50 by the press time, joins the upbeat oscillators to defend the USD/JPY buyers, a downward-sloping resistance line from October 2022, close to 143.80 at the latest appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|143.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.84
|Daily SMA50
|141.39
|Daily SMA100
|138.1
|Daily SMA200
|136.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.5
|Previous Daily Low
|142.4
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1000 on US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.1000 on Wednesday European morning. The pair is recovering ground amid a pullback in the US Dollar despite a mixed market mood and China's deflation worries.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.2750 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD ticks higher above 1.2750, looking to build on Tuesday's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Cable draws support from a softer tone around the US Dollar, as investors remain on tenterhooks amid Chinese inflation concerns and US banking jitters.
Gold bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from a fresh one-month low of $1,923 set on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from near multi-week highs while the US Treasury bond yield licks wounds, motivating Gold buyers to attempt a modest comeback.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
China falls into deflation
The Chinese economy fell into deflation in July, where CPI dropped 0.3% y/y. It is rare that consumer prices decline in China. It happened global crises in 2020 and 2009. It also comes at a time when many other large countries are still battling high inflation.