- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend.
- Japan’s Q2 GDP grew less than expected but stayed firmer compared to previous readouts.
- Market sentiment dwindles as Fedspeak resist welcoming softer US inflation.
- FOMC Minutes will be important for clear directions, US-China headlines may entertain traders.
USD/JPY refreshes intraday low around 133.20 as Tokyo opens on Monday. In doing so, the yen pair justifies mixed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter (Q2), as well as a lack of clarity on the macro front.
That said, preliminary readings of Japan’s Q2 GDP appeared at 0.5% QoQ versus 0.6% expected and -0.1% prior. Further, the GDP Annualized eased below 2.5% expected to 2.2%, versus -0.5% prior.
Elsewhere, the US Treasury yields remain pressured at around 2.84% as Fed policymakers remain hawkish, suggesting further hardships for optimists suggesting less aggressive rate hikes and fewer challenges to economic growth. Also challenging the yields, as well as the USD/JPY traders are the mixed headlines surrounding the US and China.
The USD/JPY pair’s latest weakness justifies the softer US dollar amid downbeat inflation data. The reason could be linked to the hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers.
Chatters of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as signaled by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), appeared to have favored the risk-on mood. Also positive for the mood were headlines suggesting improved coronavirus conditions in China's financial hub Shanghai. However, the increased count of the US lawmakers who are visiting Taiwan challenges the sentiment.
On Friday, Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Thomas Barkin said that he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control. Even so, the policymaker added that he will watch the US economic data to decide how big a rate hike to support at the Fed's next meeting in September. "I'd like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do that I think we are just going to have to move rates into restrictive territory," Barkin told CNBC, per Reuters.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.25% intraday losses while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.65% on a day by the press time. It’s worth noting that Wall Street rallied on Friday.
Looking forward, China’s monthly Retail Sales and Industrial Production for July will offer immediate directions to the USD/JPY traders. However, major attention will be given to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY remains sidelined until crossing the 13-day-old symmetrical triangle, currently between 132.35 and 134.45.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|133.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.09
|Daily SMA50
|135.32
|Daily SMA100
|131.35
|Daily SMA200
|123.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.89
|Previous Daily Low
|132.88
|Previous Weekly High
|135.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.73
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds lower ground below 133.50 despite Japan's GDP miss
USD/JPY is trading near daily lows, pressured towards 133.00 even though Japanese Q2 GDP missed estimates with +0.5%. The pullback in the US Treasury yields once again is weighing on the pair while the US dollar holds steady at the start of the week.
AUD/USD pokes key hurdle above 0.7100 ahead of China data dump, RBA/Fed Minutes
AUD/USD grinds higher past 0.7100 as traders await the key catalysts scheduled for release during the day, as well as the week, after buyers cheered the biggest weekly jump since late 2020. China’s monthly Retail Sales, Industrial Production can entertain intraday traders, RBA Minutes, Aussie jobs report will be crucial.
Gold struggles around $1,800, with key focus on Fed Minutes
Gold Price is struggling to find demand at the start of the week near the $1,800 mark, as bulls give into the bearish pressures amid a cautious risk sentiment. XAU/USD yielded a weekly close above key 50 DMA, Fed Minutes in focus.
Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters 'cup-and-handle' breakout mode
The Shiba Inu breakout appears almost ten days after SHIB's addition to Binance Card. SHIB broke out of its prevailing "cup-and-handle" pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!