USD/JPY retreats toward mid-108s despite rising US T-bond yields

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1.5% on Monday.
- Broad-based USD weakness doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the positive territory.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction last week and fluctuated in a relatively tight range above the 108 handle. Although the pair climbed to 108.70 area during the European morning, it failed to preserve its momentum and has returned to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 108.51.
Risk-on flows dominate the market on Monday
Earlier in the day, heightened hopes of the UK parliament approving the Brexit deal allowed risk-on flows to continue to market action. Reflecting the upbeat mood, major equity indexes in Europe surged higher. As of writing, Germany's DAX was up 1% on the day while the UK's FTSE 100 was adding 0.4%. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is gaining more than 1.5% to confirm the positive sentiment. Finally, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.4% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the positive territory.
In the meantime, during an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said trade talks with China were going very well and noted that they could suspend December tariffs if they were to make progress to provide an additional boost to the sentiment.
Nevertheless, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the Greenback makes it difficult for the pair to push higher. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was moving sideways near the 97.20 mark.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and markets are likely to continue to react to changes in the risk perception.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|108.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.81
|Daily SMA50
|107.2
|Daily SMA100
|107.56
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.74
|Previous Daily Low
|108.33
|Previous Weekly High
|108.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.03
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.