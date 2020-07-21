USD/JPY retreats to 107.20 as dollar continues to struggle

- USD/JPY has pulled back 15 pips from overnight high.
- Dollar remains weak on stimulus expectations and progress toward coronavirus vaccine.
- Lingering SIno-US tensions pose upside risks to USD/JPY.
USD/JPY is currently trading in the red just below 107.20, having faced rejection near 107.35 during Monday's North American trading hours. The pair remains stuck in a narrow trading range of 106.60 to 107.50, which has been in place since July 10.
The pullback from the overnight high of 107.35 to 107.20 could be attributed to broad-based US dollar weakness. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, fell to a 3.5-month low of 95.67 early Tuesday.
Hopes for fiscal rescue package in Europe and the US and progress toward a coronavirus vaccine is likely keeping the safe-haven US dollar under pressure. Markets have treated the greenback as a haven currency since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.
The European Union (EU) leaders appeared closer to an agreement late Monday for a likely €1.8 trillion ($2.06 trillion) coronavirus spending package meant to reverse the coronavirus-induced slump in the European economies. The news buoyed risk sentiment and strengthened the bid tone around the single currency, pushing EUR/USD above 1.1450.
Additional pressure on the safe-haven dollar stemmed from negotiations for a second stimulus package in the US and encouraging data from Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine and CanSino Biologics' drug developed in coordination with China's military research unit.
Looking forward, the pair may suffer deeper losses if stimulus expectations keep stocks better bid. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading largely unchanged on the day. Meanwhile, the dollar would find haven bids if the focus shifts back to the Sino-US tensions. Investors should note that tensions between the United States and China over the South China Sea have erupted into a war of words on social media.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|107.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.26
|Daily SMA50
|107.48
|Daily SMA100
|107.54
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.54
|Previous Daily Low
|107.02
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.