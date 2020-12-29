USD/JPY retreats to 103.50 area as US stocks erase early gains

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY is edging lower during the American trading hours.
  • Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 90.00.

The USD/JPY pair spent the majority of the day moving sideways in a very tight range near 103.70 but came under modest bearish pressure during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was down 0.23% on the day at 103.55.

USD struggles to find demand

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, risk perception remains the primary driver of financial markets. Wall Street's main indexes opened at fresh all-time highs on Tuesday but failed to preserve the bullish momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into the negative territory in the last hour and the S&P 500 turned flat on the day at 3,735.

Supported by risk-off flows, the JPY gathered strength as a safe-haven. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory near 90.00 despite the sour market mood and doesn't allow USD/JPY to stage a rebound.

Nevertheless, light holiday trading is likely to force USD/JPY to fluctuate in a narrow band ahead of the New Year. On Wednesday, Pending Home Sales and Goods Trade Balance data will be featured in the US economic docket but are not expected to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.54
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 103.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.84
Daily SMA50 104.25
Daily SMA100 105
Daily SMA200 106.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.9
Previous Daily Low 103.4
Previous Weekly High 103.89
Previous Weekly Low 103.25
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.51

 

 

