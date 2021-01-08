USD/JPY retreats modestly after climbing to multi-week highs above 104.00

  • USD/JPY lost its bullish momentum after advancing beyond 104.00.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is consolidating weekly rally.
  • Eyes on December Nonfarm Payrolls report from US.

The USD/JPY pair climbed to its highest level since mid-December at 104.09 on Friday but erased its gains with markets turning quiet ahead of key US data. As of writing, USD/JPY was virtually unchanged on the day at 103.82.

US T-bond yields to continue to impact USD/JPY action

In the second half of the week, the surging US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the positively-correlated USD/JPY. With the 10-year US T-bond yield rising nearly 13% in the previous two trading days, USD/JPY staged an impressive rebound and rose more than 150 pips. 

Reflecting the broad USD strength, the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced beyond 90.00 for the first time in a week. At the moment, the DXY is modestly higher on the day at 89.90.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the December Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Investors expect the NFP to decline to 71K from 245K in November. A better-than-expected reading could help T-bond yields push higher and allow USD/JPY to finish the week above 104.00.

On the other hand, a disappointing NFP reading could cause investors to adopt a cautious stance ahead of the weekend and weigh on USD/JPY.

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Long path to recover to be even longer.

US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.84
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 103.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.47
Daily SMA50 104.01
Daily SMA100 104.76
Daily SMA200 105.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.96
Previous Daily Low 102.95
Previous Weekly High 103.9
Previous Weekly Low 102.96
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

