USD/JPY retreats further from YTD peak, drops to 138.00 as traders look to Fed’s Powell

- USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh YTD peak set on Thursday amid a modest USD downtick.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and optimism over the US debt ceiling favour the USD bulls.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some selling pressure on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a six-day winning streak to its highest level since November 2022, around the 138.75 region touched the previous day. Spot prices extend the steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session and drop to the 138.00 mark, or a fresh daily low in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) bulls opt to take some profits off the table following the recent runup to a nearly two-month high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor dragging the USD/JPY lower. The downside for the USD, however, remains cushioned amid firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. In fact, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Thursday that the economic data points so far don’t justify skipping a rate increase at the next policy meeting in June. This comes on the back of the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials and forces investors to scale back their bet for rate cuts later this year.
Adding to this, the latest optimism over the potential of lifting the US debt ceiling keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated. It is worth mentioning that top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy noted that negotiations are at a better place than last week and expected a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on the House floor next week. This, in turn, favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish stance, along with a positive risk tone, could undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and limit losses for the major.
The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda offered his take on the hot Japanese National Core CPI report released this Friday and said that
inflation is likely to slow back below the 2% target level in the middle of the current fiscal year. Ueda added that tightening monetary policy in response to this would hurt the economy and that the BoJ will continue easing with yield curve control. This warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair and positioning for any further intraday depreciating move.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance later during the US session. Investors will look for clues about the US central bank's next policy move, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the US debt-limit negotiations might further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong weekly gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|138.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.38
|Daily SMA50
|133.8
|Daily SMA100
|133.07
|Daily SMA200
|137.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.75
|Previous Daily Low
|137.29
|Previous Weekly High
|135.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.74
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up with Powell, regains 1.0800
EUR/USD resumed its advance as Fed's Powell notes rates may not have to rise as far as otherwise due to tightened bank credit conditions. Odds for a rate hike in June plunge as investors add to speculation a rate cut will come later this year.
GBP/USD peaks near 1.2500, retains gains
GBP/USD neared 1.2500, and currently trades in the 1.2460 region as the US Dollar turned lower on Powell's comments. Federal Reserve Chairman repeated inflation remains high, but acknowledged the banking crisis limits their manoeuvre capacity.
XAU/USD accelerates north as mood sours, trades above $1,970
Gold price picked up with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy, as stock markets take a turn to the south, reflecting a dismal sentiment. US Dollar under pressure against all other rivals.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
G7 leader summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person
EU Mid-Market Update: G7 Leader Summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person; German DAX index tests record-high for 1st time since Jan 2022.