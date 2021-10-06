USD/JPY retreats from multi-day tops, holds above mid-111.00s

- The risk-off impulse failed to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on its early move up to multi-day tops.
- Surging US bond yields, sustained USD buying should help limit any meaningful slide for the pair.
- Investors now look forward to the US ADP report for some impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
The USD/JPY pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to four-day tops and was last seen trading just a few pips above mid-111.00s.
Worries that the continuous surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation and derail the global economic recovery weighed on investors' sentiment. Adding to this, fragile US-China trade ties, China Evergrande’s debt crisis and a stalemate over the US debt ceiling triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on its early positive move.
That said, a combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the major and helped limit any meaningful decline, at least for the time being. The US dollar added to the overnight gains and inched back closer to one-year tops amid firming expectations that the Fed would begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021. Moreover, the widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential could cap gains for the Japanese yen and also lend some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The markets also seem to have started pricing in the prospects for a Fed rate hike move in 2022 amid fears of a faster than expected rise in inflation. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond yield to the highest level since June, around 1.573% during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. Conversely, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond remained near zero due to the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. However, investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) before placing directional bets. In the meantime, traders would take cues from Wednesday's release of the US ADP report. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|111.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.36
|Daily SMA50
|110.05
|Daily SMA100
|110.05
|Daily SMA200
|108.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.56
|Previous Daily Low
|110.87
|Previous Weekly High
|112.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.54
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 14-month low on massive dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets Downbeat eurozone retail sales weighs on the euro ahead of the ADP private-sector jobs report.
GBP/USD crashes to 1.3550 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3550, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP is next.
XAU/USD braces for a drop to $1738 support
Gold price remains sold-off into heavy USD demand, higher Treasury yields. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid the energy crisis, growth concerns.
Here’s why XRP price will skyrocket to $15
XRP price has been struggling lately on a lower time frame, while altcoins are enjoying massive bull rallies. However, on the weekly chart, Ripple indicates that it is forming a massive bullish pattern that could propel it higher.
US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, it's all about the Fed
The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November.