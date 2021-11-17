USD/JPY retreats from 115.00 amid flat US bond yields, USD bulls take a breather

- USD/JPY slides from year-to-date tops near 115.00, as USD bulls take a breather.
- Money market futures have fully priced in a Fed 25 basis point rate hike by July 2022.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield and the US dollar are flat in the session, thus strengthening the Japanese yen.
The USD/JPY struggles at the 115.00 figure, is down 0.24%, trading at 114.55 during the New York session at the time of writing. Sentiment-wise, the market is a mixed bag, as European stocks fluctuate between gainers and losers. Also, US equity indices seem poised to open down, as futures trade in the red at press time, as investors worried about early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on robust economic data.
In the overnight session, the USD/JPY attempted an attack towards the 115.00. However, it did not have the strength to overcome strong resistance, thus retreating towards Wednesday’s daily central pivot point at 114.57, where it found some buying pressure, jumping towards the 114.70 area.
The US Dollar Index, steady around 95.90, USD bulls prepare an attack towards 96.00
In the meantime, money markets futures have fully priced in a 25 basis point rate hike by the US central bank by July 2022, one month after the Federal Reserve stops buying assets. After a 30-year spike in the US CPI, investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will need to act fast, to curb elevating prices, reflecting it, in the bond market. Further, the US 10-year yield advances one basis point, sitting at 1.64%, acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of its peers, is flat in the day, at 95.90, underpinned by the US 10-year benchmark note.
Putting this aside, on the macroeconomic front, the Japanese economic docket, exports growth decelerate to an 8-month low, as demand for Autos slowed down, as global supply constraints hit Japanese manufacturers. According to sources cited by Reuters, “while carmakers are planning ‘revenge production’ in November and December, clouds still loom - semiconductor shortages will last until year-end at least, and no one knows if carmakers’ plans to avert the impact of chip shortages by adjusting their supply chains would succeed.”
In the US economic docket, housing data came mixed, although it seems to be ignored by investors. Building Permits for October rose to 1.65M, higher than the 1.638M expected by analysts. Contrarily, Housing Starts for the same period slowed their pace to 1.52M, lower than the 1.576M foreseen.
Therefore, the USD/JPY leans in the dynamics of the US bond yields, which act as a tailwind for the pair. If the 10-year benchmark note, remains unchanged, that could be positive for Japanese yen bulls, pushing the pair down. However, USD bulls seem to be pausing before launching an attack towards the 115.00 figure.
USD/JPY TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|114.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.86
|Daily SMA50
|112.33
|Daily SMA100
|111.19
|Daily SMA200
|109.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.84
|Previous Daily Low
|114.1
|Previous Weekly High
|114.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.73
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range above 1.1300, eyes on Fed commentary
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday as it continues to trade above 1.1300. Investors await Fedspeak after the macroeconomic data releases from the euro area and the US failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
Gold erases overnight losses, climbs to $1,865 area
Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and reversed a part of the overnight retracement slide from the highest level since June. The UK consumer inflation figures released earlier today added to worries about the continuous surge in prices.
Bitcoin investors shake with fear as Mt. Gox prepares to dump 141,000 BTC
The Bitcoin tokens that Mt.Gox exchange is expected to return to investors and traders were acquired between $100 to $1000. This could trigger a cascading sell-off in Bitcoin.
Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter Premium
October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.