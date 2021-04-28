USD/JPY  retreats from 109.00 after Fed’s statement, focus turns to Powell

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Federal Reserve keeps rates, bond purchases steady as expected.
  • Dollar extends slide across the board, even as US yields remain steady.

The USD/JPY remained off highs following the release of the FOMC statement. The pair initially rose to 108.99 and then dropped to 108.79, as the US dollar weakened across the board.

Fed just upgraded its view of the economy

In the statement released today at the end of the two-day FOMC meeting, the Fed kept interest rates and the purchase program unchanged, as expected. The central bank offered no hints about a tapering in the pace of its asset purchases.

Analysts at Capital Economics point out that “although it took a more upbeat tone as far as the economic outlook is concerned, and acknowledged that inflation has risen, the Fed offered no hints that it was considering slowing the pace of its asset purchases, let alone thinking about raising interest rates.”

After the statement, US yields printed fresh weekly highs, with the 10-year at 1.66%, but then pulled back to the level prior to the event. The greenback also reacted positively but only for a few minutes. After the initial impulse, the US Dollar turned to the downside, resuming the decline and hitting fresh lows across the board, with EUR/USD rising above 1.2100.

The USD/JPY is hovering around 108.80 as market participants await the press conference of Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell. The pair is still in positive territory for the day, off highs and at the mercy of bond yields.

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.9
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 108.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.14
Daily SMA50 108.37
Daily SMA100 106.2
Daily SMA200 105.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.78
Previous Daily Low 108.08
Previous Weekly High 108.84
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 110.97
Previous Monthly Low 106.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

