USD/JPY retreats below 107.00 as USD selloff picks up steam

USD/JPY drops to fresh five-day lows below 107.00 on Tuesday.

US Dollar Index extends slide to 95.50 area during American session.

Wall Street rally weighs on the safe-haven greenback.

The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American session as another USD selling-wave hit the markets. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level in five days at 106.86, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.

Greenback struggles to find demand

The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday allows the strong inverse-correlation between Wall Street and the US Dollar Index (DXY) to remain intact. With the S&P 500 starting the day at its best level since late February and gaining around 0.7% on the day, the DXY slumped to its lowest level in more than four months at 95.44.

Earlier in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago reported that the National Activity Index rose to 4.1 in June to beat the market expectation of 3.24.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Until then, the risk perception is likely to continue to impact the USD's performance and USD/JPY's movements.

Technical levels to watch for