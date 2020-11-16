USD/JPY retreats back to the 104.50 area as yen recovers strength across the board

- Yen recovered ground even as Wall Street holds onto daily gains.
- USD/JPY testing 104.50, next support seen around the 104.00 zone.
The USD/JPY retreated after the beginning of the American session and tuned negative again for the day. It peaked at 105.13 after news related to the COVID-19 vaccine and as of writing, it is trading at session lows at 104.50.
The yen tumbled across the board as stock soar following the announcement from Moderna that its vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.5%. Then it rebounded sharply, even as stocks hold onto gains. The Dow Jones is rising by 1.50% and the S&P 500 gains 1.15%.
Economic data from the US came in below expectations. The Empire manufacturing index for November disappointed came in at 6.3, against expectations of an increase to 13.0.
The USD/JPY is falling for the third day in a row and continues to move with a bearish bias as seen in the daily chart. A recovery above 106.00 would negate the downside perspective from a technical view. If the slide continues, support might be seen around 104.00.
From a fundamental perspective, risk appetite should weaken the yen but it did so, only momentarily on Monday, reflecting probably some strength in the currency.
Analysts at CitiBank, remain less constructive on the performance of JPY relative to other G10 peers due to their expectations for relative real rate differentials to favour a more range bound path. “Ultimately, with the Bank of Japan willing to remain reactive, not proactive, in their Monetary Policy efforts, Fed policy will be the most important factor in determining the outlook for JPY.”
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|104.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.73
|Daily SMA50
|105.2
|Daily SMA100
|105.82
|Daily SMA200
|106.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.17
|Previous Daily Low
|104.56
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds its way lower despite upbeat vaccine news
EUR/USD is shedding ground, falling toward 1.18 despite the upbeat market mood. Moderna reported 94.5% efficacy in ts coronavirus vaccine. Stocks are rising but the dollar is stable. Covid cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD slips below 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, falling from the highs after UK PM Johnson said that his country can prosper even without a Brexit deal. Talks continue in Brussels.
XAU/USD erases losses and approaches $1900
Gold bottomed hours ago at $1,863/oz and then recovered $30, erasing losses. It is back above $1,890 after making a sharp reversal. The yellow metal tumbled earlier on Monday after a report regarding a COVID-19 vaccine triggered a rally in equity prices.
Crypto market bull cycle is just getting started
Investors in the cryptocurrency market have started to count days to the end of the year. The usual end of the year rally is expected to elevate crypto assets to higher levels.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.