USD/JPY retraces toward 147.50 ahead of US PMI data releases

- USD/JPY treads waters below 147.50 ahead of the US PMI releases.
- Japan's currency diplomat Kanda indicated market intervention; underpins the Japanese Yen (JPY).
- The resurgence of trade tensions between the US and China weighed on the pair.
USD/JPY snaps a three-day winning streak, trading lower around 147.40 during the early trading hours in the European session on Wednesday. The pair retreated from a new high since November 2022 marked on Tuesday. The pair is encountering downward pressure following a statement from Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, as reported by Reuters.
Kanda issued a warning against the recent sell-off of the Japanese Yen (JPY) and indicated that authorities won't rule out any options if speculative movements in the currency market continue. This statement has had a bearish impact on the USD/JPY pair.
According to a private survey released on Tuesday, business activity in China's services sector expanded at its slowest rate in eight months. This development has raised concerns about the deteriorating economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy, which may impact Japanese exports to the country.
Furthermore, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo anticipates that there will be no changes to the US tariffs on China, which were imposed during President Donald Trump's administration until the ongoing review by the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office is completed. This resurgence of trade tensions between the US and China could potentially reduce investors' appetite for riskier assets, which makes it difficult to achieve a significant corrective decline in the pair.
Additionally, market expectations for the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) continued commitment to an accommodative monetary policy were reinforced by comments from BoJ policymaker Hajime Takata on Wednesday. Takata emphasized the need for the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance patiently, citing the high uncertainty in the economic outlook.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, hovers around 104.70 at the time of writing. Investors appear to be increasingly accepting the no-interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) during the upcoming September policy meeting. However, the markets are still factoring in the possibility of one more 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the end of this year.
Furthermore, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is anticipated to keep interest rates at a higher level for a more extended period. This hawkish outlook continues to support the US Treasury bond yields, which favors the Greenback’s bulls.
Investors will indeed keep a close eye on the upcoming data releases from the United States (US). The US ISM Services PMI for August and the US S&P Global PMIs are scheduled for release later in the North American session. These data releases will offer valuable insights into the present economic scenario in the United States and have the potential to provide a more defined direction for the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|147.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.8
|Daily SMA50
|143.36
|Daily SMA100
|140.78
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.8
|Previous Daily Low
|146.41
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
