USD/JPY retreats towards 143.00 as BOJ meddling talks ebb, yields dribble ahead of US data

- USD/JPY consolidates weekly gains around two-decade high, sidelined of late.
- Three-day holiday in Tokyo adds strength to yen’s importer demand.
- Risk catalysts, yields could entertain traders ahead of next week’s FOMC.
USD/JPY remains sidelined while consolidating the recent gains, the fifth weekly uptrend, as traders await key data/events amid a sluggish session and cautious mood heading into Friday’s European open.
“Good Japanese importer demand ahead of Tokyo 3-day weekend,” mentioned Reuters as one of the key catalysts behind the latest pullback in the USD/JPY prices.
The latest readings of the hawkish Fed bets from the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggest the market priced in the Fed’s 0.75% and 1.0% rate hikes during the next week’s Fed meeting with 77% and 23% chances. The firmer odds could be linked to the US Retail Sales which rose 0.3% in August versus 0.0% expected and July’s revised down -0.4%. Further, NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to -1.5 in September compared to -31.3 in August and the market expectation of -13. Alternatively, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index declined to -9.9 for the said month compared to 2.8 expected and 6.2 prior. Additionally, US Industrial Production slid to -0.2% in August versus a market expectation for an expansion of 0.1% and downwardly revised prior to 0.5%.
Even so, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.0 basis point (bp) to 3.455% by the press time, after rising 1.38% the previous day.
It should be noted that the comments from Japanese policymakers and the market’s cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also challenge the USD/JPY pair’s immediate moves. That said, “If sharp yen moves persist, we will take necessary action without ruling out any options,” said Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.
On Thursday, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) Policy Chief Koichi Hagiuda called for an additional stimulus package worth over JPY 30 trillion ($208.97 billion) to tackle the inflation and weak yen problem, Sankei newspaper reported.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s losses while the prices of oil and gold stabilize.
Moving on, preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), expected 60 versus 58.2 prior, will be crucial for intraday directions. Also important to watch will be the chatters surrounding the BOJ, China and Europe. However, major attention will be on the next week’s Fed meeting.
Technical analysis
A five-week-old ascending support line, around 143.00 by the press time, restricts the short-term USD/JPY downside. The upside momentum, however, needs validation from the double tops near 145.00 to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|143.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.36
|Daily SMA50
|137.45
|Daily SMA100
|134.66
|Daily SMA200
|126.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.8
|Previous Daily Low
|142.8
|Previous Weekly High
|144.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.12
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
