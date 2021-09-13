USD/JPY retakes 110.00 mark, fresh session tops amid stronger USD

- Sustained USD buying pushed USD/JPY higher for the second successive day on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters might extent some support to the safe-haven JPY and cap the upside.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily tops heading into the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair gained traction for the second straight day and built on the previous session's rebound from the 109.65-60 support area amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Despite the dismal US jobs report for August, investors seem convinced that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair.
The hawkish Fed expectations were reinforced by Friday's release of the US Producer Price Index, which recorded the largest gain since November 2010 and indicated that higher inflation could persist for some time. This was evident from the recent spike in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, a combination of factors held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair, warranting some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Investors remain worried that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could lead to a global economic slowdown. Apart from this, reports that US Democrats were considering proposals to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy further contributed to the cautious mood. This, in turn, could extend some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen, which, along with a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields, might cap any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now
Investors might also prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from this week's release of the key US macro data – the latest consumer inflation figures on Tuesday and monthly Retail Sales data on Thursday. Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a range over the past four weeks or so. This further points to indecision among traders and make it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying amid relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|109.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.85
|Daily SMA50
|109.97
|Daily SMA100
|109.8
|Daily SMA200
|107.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.99
|Previous Daily Low
|109.7
|Previous Weekly High
|110.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.62
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
