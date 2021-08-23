USD/JPY retakes 110.00 mark and beyond ahead of US PMIs

- A combination of factors undermined the JPY and assisted USD/JPY to gain traction on Monday.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing USD retracement slide from multi-month tops.
- Investors eye US PMIs for some impetus, though the focus remains on Jackson Hole Symposium.
The USD/JPY pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and climbed to fresh daily tops in the last hour, further beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to attract some dip-buying near the 109.65 region on Monday and move well within the striking distance of last week's swing highs. The risk-on impulse dented demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further pressured by the worsening COVID-19 situation in Japan.
In fact, Japan's minister in charge of the coronavirus response, Nishimura Yasutoshi, suggested on Sunday that the government may introduce tougher measures to curb infections under the current law. This comes on the back of an extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures, which will run through September 12.
Adding to this, weaker August PMI prints out of Japan further acted as a headwind for the JPY. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing US dollar retracement slide from a nine-and-half-month top.
The uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 situation now seem to have forced investors to reassess the timing of the Fed's tapering. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some follow-through USD profit-taking. Hence, the focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from the release of US Manufacturing and Services PMIs later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|109.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.83
|Daily SMA50
|110.19
|Daily SMA100
|109.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.88
|Previous Daily Low
|109.57
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
