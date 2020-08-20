USD/JPY respects US dollar strength above all to pierce 106.00

- USD/JPY extends the latest pullback from 105.97 to keep the previous day’s gains.
- Market sentiment turns downbeat amid US-Iran fears, virus woes and Sino-American tussle.
- Hopes of stimulus, greenback’s recovery moves to favor the bulls.
- Japan’s Foreign Investment figures flash mixed results amid falling yields.
USD/JPY picks up the bids near 106.15 as markets in Tokyo open for trading on Thursday. The yen pair recently gained as global markets stretched their US dollar long positions after witnessing the greenback’s bounce off 27 month low. Also supporting the pair could be the latest weakness in risk barometers and mixed data from Japan.
Yield differentials play a role…
Although Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks surged from ¥165.5 B revised prior to
¥371 B, Foreign Bond Investment slipped to ¥-182.2 B from ¥1442.9 B. The reason could be the difference between the US and Japanese Treasury bond yields. That said, the 10-year notes from America and Tokyo currently offer 0.67% and 0.025% yields.
The pullback in yields not only affects the Japanese investment but also offers additional strength to the US dollar.
US-Iran drama joins the market-negative league…
As if the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Sino-American tension were not enough, the latest warning from US President Donald Trump that the US intends to renew nearly all sanctions on add to the sentiment-negative line. Also highlighting the fears are comments from American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who warned China and Russia to not meddle in this matter to save Tehran as they did in the recent past.
Elsewhere, the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow cited the Republicans’ readiness to re-discuss COVID-19 stimulus package with the Democrats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed the ability to cut their demands in half.
Furthermore, the global virus count crossed 22 million and the fresh wave is gaining strength in Europe while the latest data from Australia’s Victoria bucked the trend of making monthly lows.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures decline 0.30% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index struggles around 23,075 to mark 0.16% loss as we write.
Considering the lack of major data in Asia, the pair traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impetus. It should also be noted that any major swing in the US dollar could fade the latest recovery moves and recall the USD/JPY bears as risk-tone sentiment remains heavy.
Technical analysis
21-day EMA near 106.20 restricts the pair’s immediate upside ahead of the falling trend line from June 05, currently around 106.90. Meanwhile, sellers will wait for a downside break of 105.30 before taking fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|106.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.91
|Daily SMA50
|106.68
|Daily SMA100
|107.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.15
|Previous Daily Low
|105.1
|Previous Weekly High
|107.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.71
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.