USD/JPY renews five-year top around 118.00 on strong US Treasury yields

- USD/JPY prints six-day winning streak to refresh the highest levels since January 2017.
- US five-year Treasury yields refresh record top, 10-year coupon renew monthly peak.
- Market sentiment dwindles as Russia-Ukraine peace talks contrast Moscow’s invasion, harsh demand.
- Fresh covid woes in China, all-time high US inflation expectations also contribute to bullish bias ahead of the key FOMC.
USD/JPY remains on the front foot around the highest levels in five years, up 0.45% intraday near 117.77 heading into Monday’s European session. Earlier in Asia, the yen pair refreshed a multi-day peak with 117.87 as the US bond bears propel greenback’s demand ahead of this week’s key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
US five-year Treasury bond yields renew all-time high above 2.0% amid record inflation expectations. That said, the 10-year bond coupon also renews a one-month high of around 2.04% at the latest. It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, rallied to the record high of 2.94% by the end of Friday’s North American session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks firmer yields to the north while printing a three-day uptrend around 99.16.
In addition to the hopes of a 0.50% rate hike from the Fed, as perceived from the CME’s FedWatch Tool, fears of further tension between Ukraine and Russia also underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Although weekend headlines suggested ‘brighter’ progress in the peace talks, the latest shelling of the Russian military inside Ukraine joins high demands from both the rivals to dim prospects of any peace.
Elsewhere, China reports the highest daily covid infections since May 2020 and announced lockdown in Shenzhen city. The fresh fears of coronavirus in China renew early pandemic woes and trim the initial risk-on mood in Asia.
Amid these plays, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized Russia’s invasion and push for a new international order while also turning down the need for nuclear talks with the US.
That said, USD/JPY is likely to witness further upside amid hopes of the Fed’s rate-hike, as well as geopolitical and covid woes. Though yen is also considered a safe-haven and hence the quote may drop should the US Treasury yields retreat from multi-day high.
Technical analysis
An upward sloping trend line from late November 2021, around 117.90 by the press time, restricts the USD/JPY pair’s immediate upside ahead of 2017’s year top surrounding 118.65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|117.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.41
|Daily SMA50
|115.14
|Daily SMA100
|114.56
|Daily SMA200
|112.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|117.36
|Previous Daily Low
|116.11
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|116.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|116.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|117.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 on firmer yields, cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0900, as the US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields and risk-off mood. China's covid lockdowns and the Russian attacks on Ukraine over the weekend sap investors' confidence, as focus shifts to the expected Fed rate hike.
GBP/USD: Prints 52-week low at 1.3001, bulls eye pullback around 1.2970
Pound bulls are hoping for a pullback near the lower end of the falling channel. The RSI (14) is indicating more weakness but an oversold situation cannot be ruled out. Bears can continue holding grip if the cable slips below 1.2854.
Gold appears vulnerable below $1,994, focus on yields, Ukraine updates Premium
Gold price is looking to extend Friday’s downbeat momentum, starting off a big week on the wrong footing. The strength in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields on expectations that the US Fed will hike the key rates by 25 basis points this week weigh negatively on the non-interest-bearing gold.
Dogecoin price to retest $0.075 as DOGE reverts to mean
Dogecoin price has been on a slow and painful downtrend since its all-time high reached in May. This downswing has breached crucial support levels and is heading back to levels last seen in early 2021. Dogecoin price began its consolidation on December 4, 2021.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President. If both sides reach a deal, markets would surge, gold and oil would tumble.