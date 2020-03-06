USD/JPY remains weak and could visit 105.00 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on USD/JPY and noted the probability of a move to 105.00 in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sudden and sharp plunge in USD that sent it a low of 105.96 came as a surprise. While severely oversold, the decline is not showing sign of stabilization just yet. From here, barring a move above 106.80 (minor resistance is at 106.50), USD could weaken further to 105.60.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we indicated yesterday (05 Mar, spot at 107.75) that ‘further USD weakness is not ruled out’, we were of the view the ‘odds for a sustained drop below 106.30 are not high’. However, USD abruptly nose-dived lower and hit an overnight low of 105.96 (aside from last Friday’s -1.38% 1-day drop, yesterday’s -1.26% decline is the largest since August last year). From here, the next support of note is not until 105.00 but it is left to be seen whether the current momentum can carry USD to this level. Meanwhile, volatility could remain elevated but only a break of 107.30 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 108.70 yesterday) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Breaking: Russia reportedly won't agree to additional output cuts, WTI drops below $44
Russia will only agree to extend the existing OPEC+ oil output cuts and won't back additional output cuts, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a high-level Russian source familiar with the matter. "Rıssia's position won't change," the source told Reuters.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.