USD/JPY remains trapped in a contracting triangle after status quo BOJ

- BOJ's status quo rate decision has failed to move the needle on JPY.
- USD/JPY is trapped in a contracting triangle on the 4-hour chart.
USD/JPY is barely moving in response to the status quo BOJ rate decision and remains stuck in a contracting triangle, as seen on the 4-hour chart.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained the short-term interest rate at -0.1 and kept the 10-year yield target unchanged around 0%, as expected.
The policy statement reiterated the age-old message that interest will remain at current or lower levels for a prolonged time so that the economy remains on track to reach the 2 percent inflation target. Further, the central bank reiterated a willingness to do more (easing) if required.
All in all, the policy statement offered little hawkish or dovish surprise, leaving the JPY pairs largely unaffected.
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading at 109.57, down just three pips from the level of 109.60 seen ahead of the rate decision.
The pair backed off from session highs above 109.65 reached earlier today after the US House of Representatives impeached President Trump.
The decline from session highs, however, has stalled, as Trump is expected to survive the Senate.
From the technical perspective, the pair is currently stuck in a narrowing price range and is lacking a clear directional bias.
A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a resumption of the rally from the December low of 108.46 and could yield a rally to 110.00. On the flip side, range breakdown will likely allow a re-test of support at 109.20-109.00.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|109.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.04
|Daily SMA50
|108.82
|Daily SMA100
|107.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.63
|Previous Daily Low
|109.4
|Previous Weekly High
|109.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY unfazed around 109.60 on BOJ's staus-quo
USD/JPY keeps its range around 109.60 region, as the JPY bulls remain unimpressed by the BOJ's status-quo on its monetary policy. Meanwhile, markets also weigh in the news that the US House of Representatives impeached US President Trump.
AUD/USD consolidates Australian jobs led rally to 0.6880
The bid tone around the Australian dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD higher from 0.6857 to 0.6880 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an above-forecast jobs number for November.
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview: Back to Brexit
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England will issue its interest rate decision at noon GMT, 7:00 EST on Thursday, December 19th. BOE expected to hold rates steady in year-end meeting. Brexit turmoil hits pound despite Tory victory.
Gold little changed below $ 1480 on Trump's impeachment
Gold keeps its range below $ 1480, as the bulls failed to benefit from the latest headlines that cited the House of Representatives impeached US President Trump for abuse of power. Markets also digest Trump's latest comments on trade deal.
GBP/USD: 21-DMA questions break of multi-month-old trendline
GBP/USD holds on to its recovery from 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while taking the bids to 1.3080 during early Thursday. That said, the pair dropped below the 10-week-old rising trend line the previous day.