USD/JPY remains stuck in a range below 109.00 mark, moves little post-US jobless claims

- USD/JPY extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early NA session.
- Weaker sentiment around equity markets, sliding US bond yields seemed to cap the upside.
- The downside remains limited amid optimism that the pandemic may be reaching its peak.
The USD/JPY pair remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 109.00 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the US macro releases.
According to the data released this Thursday, the initial weekly jobless claims remained elevated at 6.61 million during the week ended April 3 and the previous week’s reading was revised higher to 6.87 million (6.65 million earlier).
This sums up to over 15 million jobless claims filed in the past three weeks and further illustrated the extent of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The fact that investors were anticipating another disastrous reading amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, the reaction turned out to be muted and failed to assist the pair to break out of its daily consolidative range.
Meanwhile, a weaker sentiment around equity markets benefitted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields.
Sliding US bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, albeit the latest optimism over forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic peak could come soon helped limit the downside, at least for now.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech, which might influence the USD price dynamics and eventually provide some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|108.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.65
|Daily SMA50
|108.76
|Daily SMA100
|108.98
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.1
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.92
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
