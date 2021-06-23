USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

- USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains.
- Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair.
- Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone.
USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the YTD highs near the 111.11 mark.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.97, up 0.02% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against its six major currencies, trades at 91.80. The US 10-year benchmark yield hovers near 1.48% with 0.12% gains.
The gains in the greenback traced back to Fed official’s debate over rising inflation pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the rising pricing pressure once again.
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI rose 62.6 in June from 62.1 in May, much above the market forecast of 61.5. The readings revealed record growth in factory activity as COVID-19 restrictions eased. The IHS Markit US Services PMI fell to 64.8 in June, much lower than the market consensus at 70.0.
The IHS Markit US Composite PMI dropped to 63.9 in June, from a record high of 68.7 in May. The mixed data held the gains for the greenback.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen lacks behind the investor’s spotlight on the mixed economic state. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members felt massive stimulus would help the economy to recover, with domestic consumption potentially providing a tailwind as accumulated savings get spent.
Market participants are now bracing up for the slew of economic data: US Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits QoQ, and GDP Growth Rate QoQ. The Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Goods Trade Balance Adv for May.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|110.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.84
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|108.47
|Daily SMA200
|106.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.79
|Previous Daily Low
|110.21
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in retreat mode and nearing 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1970, a fresh weekly high, but turned lower afterwards, now poised to challenge bulls’ determination around the 1.1900 level.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
XAU/USD retreats toward $1,780, erases majority of daily gains
Gold lost its traction before reaching $1,800 on Wednesday. Near-term technical outlook remains bearish with 100-day SMA capping the upside. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,770.
FTX and MLB make history, as crypto majors show signs of life
FTX and Major League Baseball (MLB) sign the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement is intended to boost brand recognition for FTX and signal a more innovative MLB.
Apple Stock Forecast: AAPL stabilizing but remains bullish and targeting record highs
Apple shares just down marginally on Wednesday. The weekly chart shows a nice triangle breakout. AAPL still far short of record highs, while other FAANG stocks aim for records.