- USD/JPY is oscillating around 143.00 as the focus shifts to Fed-BOJ monetary policies.
- The Fed could accelerate the interest rates by a full percent to cool down the red-hot inflation.
- BOJ policymakers may conclude the prolonged ultra-dovish monetary policy.
The USD/JPY pair is witnessing a topsy-turvy market structure as investors have shifted to the sidelines ahead of the monetary policies by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The cross is hovering around 143.00 and a loss in upside momentum is visible, therefore, the critical support of 142.50 will remain in action.
The US dollar index (DXY) has defended the downside bias after sensing buying interest around 109.50 in the Tokyo session. Investors have started pouring funds into the DXY as odds of a rate hike by the Fed are soaring. The Fed is expected to communicate a third consecutive rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) as price pressures are needed to fix sooner.
Scrutiny of prior events indicates that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is not responding well to the current pace of rate hikes. Therefore, the Fed could announce more quantitative tools to fix the inflation chaos or accelerate the pace further by announcing a rate hike by 100 basis bps.
Meanwhile, the risk profile is turning sour as US President Joe Biden has warned that the US military would defend Taiwan if China strikes the latter.
On the Tokyo front, BOJ policymakers are expected to terminate the prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy in order to safeguard yen from further depreciation. A ‘neutral’ approach is expected by the BOJ policymakers and no further stimulus packages will be announced. Japan officials are already worried about the depreciating yen and are preparing to intervene in the Fx moves, therefore, a neutral move matches the expectations.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|142.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.65
|Daily SMA50
|137.59
|Daily SMA100
|134.79
|Daily SMA200
|126.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.7
|Previous Daily Low
|142.83
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.66
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
