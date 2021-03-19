USD/JPY remains on track to end week flat below 109.00

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY fluctuates in a relatively tight range on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains around 92.00.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield is staying calm above 1.7% after earlier spike.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time reversing its direction in the second half of the day. After rising to a session high of 109.05, however, the pair went into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 108.86, where it was virtually unchanged on the day and the week.

DXY struggles to hold above 92.00

Earlier in the session, the US Federal Reserve said that it will not extend the temporary big bank leverage rule that is scheduled to expire by the end of March.

With the initial market reaction to this announcement Wall Street's main indexes started the day lower and the 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost as much as 2% earlier in the session, turned positive on the day. Consequently, the US Dollar Index started to push higher and touched its best level in more than a week at 92.16.

Nevertheless, with investors booking their profits ahead of the weekend, the 10-year T-bond yield retraced its climb and the DXY retreated to 91.90 area in the last hour.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its policy rate unchanged at -0.1% as expected but announced that it will allow the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield to move up or down 0.25% around its 0% target. This adjustment in the BoJ's yield curve control framework was largely expected and failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.86
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 108.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.52
Daily SMA50 105.71
Daily SMA100 104.86
Daily SMA200 105.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.3
Previous Daily Low 108.62
Previous Weekly High 109.24
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 106.69
Previous Monthly Low 104.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

