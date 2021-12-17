USD/JPY remains on the defensive around mid-113.00s, moves little post-BoJ's Kuroda

- USD/JPY edged lower for the second successive day and retreated further from the monthly high.
- The prevalent risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure on the major.
- Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and added to the modest selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive heading into the European session and was last seen trading near a three-day low, around mid-113.00s.
Having struggled to find bullish acceptance above the 114.00 mark, the USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and reversed the previous day's post-FOMC move up to the monthly top. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted some pressure on the pair for the second successive day on Friday.
Investors remain worried about the economic risks stemming from the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the imposition of fresh restrictions in Europe and Asia. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment across the global equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets.
The flight to safety was reinforced by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This was seen as another factor behind the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. The intraday downtick seemed rather unaffected by the announcement of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decision.
The BoJ left its monetary policy settings unchanged at the end of the December meeting but decided to scale back pandemic stimulus upon reaching March 2022 deadline. That said, the decision to dial back emergency pandemic funding was already priced in the markets and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
In the post-meeting press conference, the BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank remains ready to ease monetary policy further without any hesitation as needed. Kuroda further added that uncertainty is high on the impact of the spread of the Omicron variant and that there is a need to watch risk around bottlenecks.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD/JPY pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|113.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.79
|Daily SMA50
|113.8
|Daily SMA100
|111.96
|Daily SMA200
|110.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.25
|Previous Daily Low
|113.56
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
