USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes

- Market participants ignored FOCM minutes, DXY holds steady.
- FOMC minutes: Members consider rates likely appropriate if there is no material change.
The USD/JPY pair remains steady, hovering around 108.00 following the release of the FOMC minutes. Previously the pair hit a fresh two-month low at 107.82 on rumors about an attack on a US military base in Iraq, but those were later denied and USD/JPY rebounded.
The minutes from the FOMC December 10-11 meeting showed that a few policymakers raised concerns that keeping rates low for a long time could exacerbate imbalances in the financial sector and that the central bank would adjust policy if there is a material reassessment of the outlook.
Fed’s document contained no surprises, having no impact across financial markets. The USD/JPY remains near monthly lows, as the Japanese yen consolidates gains across the board. Risk aversion earlier today boosted the currency and also US bonds.
From a technical perspective, if it confirms below 108.00, it would open the doors to more losses for the greenback while a recovery above 108.25 could alleviate the bearish pressure. Overall, the chart is biased to the downside.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|108.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|108.96
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.87
|Previous Daily Low
|108.21
|Previous Weekly High
|109.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.53
