USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Market participants ignored FOCM minutes, DXY holds steady. 
  • FOMC minutes: Members consider rates likely appropriate if there is no material change. 

The USD/JPY pair remains steady, hovering around 108.00 following the release of the FOMC minutes. Previously the pair hit a fresh two-month low at 107.82 on rumors about an attack on a US military base in Iraq, but those were later denied and USD/JPY rebounded. 

The minutes from the FOMC December 10-11 meeting showed that a few policymakers raised concerns that keeping rates low for a long time could exacerbate imbalances in the financial sector and that the central bank would adjust policy if there is a material reassessment of the outlook. 

Fed’s document contained no surprises, having no impact across financial markets. The USD/JPY remains near monthly lows, as the Japanese yen consolidates gains across the board. Risk aversion earlier today boosted the currency and also US bonds. 

From a technical perspective, if it confirms below 108.00, it would open the doors to more losses for the greenback while a recovery above 108.25 could alleviate the bearish pressure. Overall, the chart is biased to the downside. 
 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.05
Today Daily Change -0.51
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 108.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.13
Daily SMA50 108.96
Daily SMA100 108.19
Daily SMA200 108.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.87
Previous Daily Low 108.21
Previous Weekly High 109.8
Previous Weekly Low 109.28
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.

GBP/USD News

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.

Read more

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.

Read more

USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes

USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes

The USD/JPY pair remains steady, hovering around 108.00 following the release of the FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures