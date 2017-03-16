USD/JPY remains flat lined after BOJ decision

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept interest rates unchanged and maintained 10-year JGB yield target around zero percent, thus leaving the USD/JPY pair flat lined around 113.35 levels.

The central bank kept its assessment of the economy unchanged as well.

Focus on Kuroda speech

Yen traders would want to hear Kuroda’s take on the yield curve target and whether he sees a potential for a change in the near future. A steeper yield curve helps improve banking sector profitability, however, that could lead to Yen strength and derail the export driven economic growth.

USD/JPY Technical Levels

A break above 113.80 (50-DMA) would open doors for a potential break above 114.00 (zero figure) and move towards 114.24 (5-DMA + 10-DMA). On the other hand, a breakdown of support at 112.86 (100-DMA) would expose 112.62 (Feb 17 low) and 112.52 (Jan 24 low).

TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX 15M Strongly Bearish Neutral Expanding 1H Bullish Oversold High 4H Strongly Bearish Oversold High 1D Bearish Neutral Expanding 1W Bullish Neutral Low



