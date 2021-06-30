USD/JPY remains directionless near 110.50 post mixed Japan data

- USD/JPY continues to trade in a range bound manner as it lacks the strength to move in a directional trade.
- US dollar gains on the concerns of the Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreak in Asia-Pacific
- Yen remains muted on mixed economic data, Consumer Confidence eyed.
After retreating from the YTD high, USD/JPY is consolidating near the 110.50 level. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with modest gains.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.52, up 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index( DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, rose sharply to one week high on Tuesday. The greenback touched a high of 92.19 as investors rushed to the US dollar.
The rising corona cases in the Asia-Pacific region added to the attractiveness of the US dollar.
The upside movement in the US dollar also traced back to upbeat domestic economic reading. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city Home Price Index jumped 14.9% above the market consensus at 14.5%.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President said that the US has made substantial progress toward its inflation goal to begin tapering talks. The US dollar gained traction following the comments.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen remained grounder after the Retail sales rose 8.2%, beating market expectations at 7.9%, however, gains were offset by the disappointing unemployment reading, which came at 3.0%, above the market consensus at 2.9%.
In the latest economic data, Industrial Production jumped 22.8% in May compared to 15.8% in the same month YoY basis on a low base effect. The readings declined 5.90% in May on an MoM basis, much below the market expectations at 2.4. The pair remains unfazed by the mixed data.
As for now, investors are waiting for the Japan Consumer Confidence Data, Housing Starts and Construction Orders data, US ADP Employment Change, and Chicago PMI to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|110.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.13
|Daily SMA50
|109.44
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|106.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.76
|Previous Daily Low
|110.43
|Previous Weekly High
|111.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.72
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
