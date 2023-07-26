USD/JPY remains depressed near weekly low, below 141.00 mark as traders await FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY turns lower for the third straight day and is pressured by modest USD weakness.
  • The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for additional losses.
  • Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.

The USD/JPY pair attracts fresh selling following an intraday uptick to the 141.15-141.20 region and turns lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices remain on the defensive through the early European session and currently trade around the 140.70 area, just a few pips above the weekly low touched in the last hour.

The US Dollar (USD) extends the overnight modest pullback from a two-week high touched on Tuesday and drifts lower for the second straight day, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, gets a minor lift after the Cabinet Office, in the monthly report, raised its view on business sentiment in July for the first time in seven months. Moreover, Japan retained its assessment of the economy as recovering at a moderate pace.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), meanwhile, warned of higher inflation from Japan and urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to exit its easy-money policy. The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, however, reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank will stick to its accommodative monetary stance and added that the long-term yield rate remains stable under the yield curve control (YCC) policy. This, along with the risk-on mood, should cap the safe-haven JPY and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.

Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the outcome of the crucial FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later this Wednesday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps, though investors remain sceptic if the US central bank will pivot to a more dovish stance in the wake of an extremely resilient economy. Hence, the focus will remain on the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's presser.

Investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. The market attention will then shift to the two-day BoJ monetary policy meeting starting on Thursday. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before confirming that the recent goodish rebound from a nearly two-month low has run out of steam.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140.76
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 140.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.6
Daily SMA50 140.83
Daily SMA100 137.29
Daily SMA200 136.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.75
Previous Daily Low 140.85
Previous Weekly High 141.96
Previous Weekly Low 137.68
Previous Monthly High 145.07
Previous Monthly Low 138.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.38

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces above 1.1050 on the Fed day

EUR/USD bounces above 1.1050 on the Fed day

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, rebounding in the early European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the all-important Fed policy announcements. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision

GBP/USD is holding the renewed uptick at around 1.2900 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by fresh selling in the US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed

Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed

Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.

Gold News

Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes

Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes

Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.

Read more

Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium

Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move

The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion. 

Read more

