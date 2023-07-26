USD/JPY remains depressed near weekly low, below 141.00 mark as traders await FOMC

- USD/JPY turns lower for the third straight day and is pressured by modest USD weakness.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for additional losses.
- Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
The USD/JPY pair attracts fresh selling following an intraday uptick to the 141.15-141.20 region and turns lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices remain on the defensive through the early European session and currently trade around the 140.70 area, just a few pips above the weekly low touched in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) extends the overnight modest pullback from a two-week high touched on Tuesday and drifts lower for the second straight day, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, gets a minor lift after the Cabinet Office, in the monthly report, raised its view on business sentiment in July for the first time in seven months. Moreover, Japan retained its assessment of the economy as recovering at a moderate pace.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), meanwhile, warned of higher inflation from Japan and urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to exit its easy-money policy. The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, however, reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank will stick to its accommodative monetary stance and added that the long-term yield rate remains stable under the yield curve control (YCC) policy. This, along with the risk-on mood, should cap the safe-haven JPY and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the outcome of the crucial FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later this Wednesday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps, though investors remain sceptic if the US central bank will pivot to a more dovish stance in the wake of an extremely resilient economy. Hence, the focus will remain on the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's presser.
Investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. The market attention will then shift to the two-day BoJ monetary policy meeting starting on Thursday. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before confirming that the recent goodish rebound from a nearly two-month low has run out of steam.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|140.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.6
|Daily SMA50
|140.83
|Daily SMA100
|137.29
|Daily SMA200
|136.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.75
|Previous Daily Low
|140.85
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
