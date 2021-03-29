USD/JPY remains depressed near mid-109.00s, downside seems limited

- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY.
- The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and helped limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering around mid-109.00s, down 0.10% for the day.
The pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move to the highest level since June 2020. A pullback in the US equity futures drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Bearish traders further took cues from a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, though the underlying US dollar bullish sentiment helped limit any further losses.
The greenback remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook, bolstered by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package. Adding to the optimism, US President Joe Biden on Thursday made an ambitious pledge of administering 200 million vaccine shots in 100 days. Further supporting the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery were speculations for an additional $3.0 trillion infrastructure plan from the US.
Despite the supporting factor, overbought conditions on short-term charts kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might influence the pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|109.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.48
|Daily SMA50
|106.32
|Daily SMA100
|105.14
|Daily SMA200
|105.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.13
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.4
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).