USD/JPY remains depressed near 2-week lows, but holds above mid-107.00s

- A subdued USD demand failed to assist USD/JPY to gain any meaningful traction.
- Improving global risk sentiment undermined the JPY and helped limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session, albeit held above mid-107.00s, or near two-week lows set in the previous day.
The US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by strong gains in the US equity futures, undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and helped limit any further downside, at least for the time being.
Tuesday's better-than-expected Chinese trade balance figures for March helped offset some concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and provided a modest lift to investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
This comes amid some encouraging signs from the European hotspots, Spain and Italy, where the number of new cases and the death toll have been decreasing, albeit failed to impress bulls or assist the pair to gain any meaningful traction.
The pair's inability to capitalize on a combination of factors suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, some follow-through slide, back towards testing the 107.00 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|107.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.96
|Daily SMA50
|108.74
|Daily SMA100
|108.97
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.52
|Previous Daily Low
|107.5
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.209, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism
GBP/USD has been on the rise amid the PM's discharge from hospital and dollar weakness. Concerns about the government's handling of the crisis and the extended lockdown may weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.
Forex Today: Chinese trade data lifts mood, weighs on dollar, coronavirus and lockdown headlines eyed
The market mood is marginally optimistic with a "risk-on" mood supporting commodity currencies and weighing on the dollar. Stocks are on the rise after slipping on Monday.
Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to levels just below the $1710 region and spiked to fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.
WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside
WTI trims early-day gains, nears seven-day low. Buyers will look for entry beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers can aim for three-week-old horizontal support for fresh declines.