USD/JPY remains depressed near 2-week lows, but holds above mid-107.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A subdued USD demand failed to assist USD/JPY to gain any meaningful traction.
  • Improving global risk sentiment undermined the JPY and helped limit the downside.

The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session, albeit held above mid-107.00s, or near two-week lows set in the previous day.

The US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by strong gains in the US equity futures, undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and helped limit any further downside, at least for the time being.

Tuesday's better-than-expected Chinese trade balance figures for March helped offset some concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and provided a modest lift to investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

This comes amid some encouraging signs from the European hotspots, Spain and Italy, where the number of new cases and the death toll have been decreasing, albeit failed to impress bulls or assist the pair to gain any meaningful traction.

The pair's inability to capitalize on a combination of factors suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, some follow-through slide, back towards testing the 107.00 mark, remains a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.67
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 107.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.96
Daily SMA50 108.74
Daily SMA100 108.97
Daily SMA200 108.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.52
Previous Daily Low 107.5
Previous Weekly High 109.38
Previous Weekly Low 108.21
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood

EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.209, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism

GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism

GBP/USD has been on the rise amid the PM's discharge from hospital and dollar weakness. Concerns about the government's handling of the crisis and the extended lockdown may weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Chinese trade data lifts mood, weighs on dollar, coronavirus and lockdown headlines eyed

Forex Today: Chinese trade data lifts mood, weighs on dollar, coronavirus and lockdown headlines eyed

The market mood is marginally optimistic with a "risk-on" mood supporting commodity currencies and weighing on the dollar. Stocks are on the rise after slipping on Monday. 

Read more

Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark

Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark

Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to levels just below the $1710 region and spiked to fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside

WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside

WTI trims early-day gains, nears seven-day low. Buyers will look for entry beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers can aim for three-week-old horizontal support for fresh declines.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures