USD/JPY remains depressed near 146.00, eyes US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus

- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and is weighed down by a weaker USD.
- Expectations that the Fed will pause in September keep the USD bulls on the defensive.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence helps limit losses ahead of the key US PCE Price Index.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the 145.55 area or the weekly low and comes under some renewed selling pressure during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just above the 146.00 round figure, down over 0.10% for the day, and could slide further in the wake of a weaker tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains on the defensive near a two-week low touched in the aftermath of disappointing US macro data released on Wednesday. A report published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that Private sector employment in the US rose by 177K in August against the 195K anticipated and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 324K. Adding to this, the US 2 GDP growth was revised down to 2.1% annualized rate from the 2.4% estimated originallly and reainforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its rate-hiking cycle in September.
This, in turn, led to the overnight sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to undermine the buck, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the USD/JPY pair. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. In contrast, the BoJ is expected to stick to its ultra-lose monetary policy settings. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the major. It is worth recalling that BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda had said last week that the underlying inflation in Japan remains a bit below the 2% target, ensuring that the central bank may keep the status quo until next summer.
Meanwhile, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported that Industrial Production fell by 2.0% MoM in July as compared to market expectations a 1.4% decline and a 2.4% rise in the previous month. The disappointment, however, was largely offset by the better-than-expected release of Japanese Retail Sales data, which grew by 6.8% YoY rate in July, up from 5.6% previous. The data does little to provide any impetus to the USD/JPY pair as the market focus remains glued to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, due later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|146.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.01
|Daily SMA50
|143.13
|Daily SMA100
|140.27
|Daily SMA200
|136.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.54
|Previous Daily Low
|145.56
|Previous Weekly High
|146.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.54
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
