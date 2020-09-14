- USD/JPY remains on the defensive amid a weaker tone surrounding the greenback.
- Doubts about the US fiscal stimulus measures kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on the first day of a new week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in a familiar trading range around the 106.00 mark.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price moves through the early part of the trading action on Monday. The US dollar remained on the defensive amid doubts over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures.
It is worth recalling that the US Senate on Thursday rejected a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid. Democrats voted to block the legislation as they have been pushing for more funding to tackle the economic downturn led the coronavirus pandemic.
Apart from this, a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further undermined the already weaker sentiment surrounding the greenback. This, in turn, capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair, instead exerted some pressure, albeit the upbeat market mood helped limit any deeper losses.
News that AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial revived hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and provided a strong lift to the global risk sentiment. The risk-on flow was evident from strong gains across the global equity markets, which, in turn, dented the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a range over the past two weeks or so. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for any meaningful trading opportunities amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|106.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.03
|Daily SMA50
|106.29
|Daily SMA100
|106.84
|Daily SMA200
|107.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.27
|Previous Daily Low
|106.06
|Previous Weekly High
|106.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.79
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.