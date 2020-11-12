- Sorter risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY.
- Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and added to the selling bias.
- The lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to hold comfortably above the key 105.00 psychological mark.
The pair continued with its struggle to build on this week's strong rebound from the vicinity of the 103.00 mark, or multi-month lows, and has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past three trading session. Concerns about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new cases kept a lid on the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
This was evident from a modest pullback in the US equity futures, which underpinned demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and prompted some selling around the USD/JPY pair on Thursday. Bearish traders further took cues from a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and contributed to the pair's softer tone.
Meanwhile, the imposition of stricter restrictions in several US states now seemed to have revived hopes for additional fiscal stimulus measures to support the economy. This could turn out to be another factor that might weigh on the greenback and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. However, the lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD/JPY pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|105.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.26
|Daily SMA100
|105.86
|Daily SMA200
|106.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
