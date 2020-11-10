USD/JPY remains depressed near 105.00 mark, lacks follow-through selling

- USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the overnight strong gains and witnessed some selling on Tuesday.
- Scepticism over the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure.
- The lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading around the key 105.00 psychological mark, around 20 pips off daily lows.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong bounce of nearly 250 pips from multi-month lows. It is worth recalling that the USD/JPY pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Pfizer announced that its experimental vaccine – co-developed with BioNTech – was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. However, the optimism faded rather quickly amid questions about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided by the vaccine. This, in turn, drove investors back towards the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The nervousness was further evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, the downside remains limited, at least for the time being, amid a mildly positive tone around the US equity futures, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the USD/JPY pair and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|105.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.28
|Daily SMA100
|105.89
|Daily SMA200
|106.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.65
|Previous Daily Low
|103.2
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD bouncing from lows as markets cool about vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is rising above 1.18 as US yields drop. Markets are calming after responding rapidly to news about an upcoming covid vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.