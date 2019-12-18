- USD/JPY edges lower for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- The prevalent cautions mood benefitted JPY’s safe-haven status.
- The downside remains cushioned as the focus shifts to BoJ decision.
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.
The pair remained capped below the 109.70-75 region – multi-month tops set earlier this December – and edged lower on Tuesday amid the prevalent cautious mood, which benefitted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status against its American counterpart.
Weighed down by the prevalent cautious mood
Renewed risk of a no-deal Brexit kept a lid on the recent optimism led by the US-China trade agreement and weighed on investors' sentiment. Bearish traders further took cues from a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, though lacked strong conviction.
The downside remained cushioned on the back of some follow-through pickup in the US dollar demand. The greenback remained supported by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan's comments that interest rates will be kept on hold unless there is a drastic change in the U.S. economic outlook,
This coupled with the disappointing release of Japanese export data, which recorded its 12th straight month of decline and fell 7.9% YoY in November. The data undermined demand for the domestic currency and further collaborated towards limiting the downside.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday. Hence, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum ahead of the BoJ policy decision on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|109.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.99
|Daily SMA50
|108.78
|Daily SMA100
|107.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.64
|Previous Daily Low
|109.44
|Previous Weekly High
|109.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
