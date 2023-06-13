USD/JPY remains depressed below mid-139.00s, downside seems limited ahead of US CPI

- USD/JPY meets with some supply on Tuesday and snaps a two-day winning streak.
- Sliding US bond yields weighs on the USD and exerts some pressure on the major.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence to help limit losses ahead of the key US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days and comes under some selling pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair currently trades just below mid-139.00s, down nearly 0.15% for the day and well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will more likely skip hiking interest rates in June drags the US Dollar (USD) to its lowest level since May 22 and turns out to be a key factor dragging the USD/JPY pair lower. It is worth recalling that a slew of influential Fed officials recently lifted bets for an imminent pause in the US central bank's year-long policy tightening cycle. This, in turn, triggers a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the Greenback.
Furthermore, the prospect of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets to support the domestic currency, along with worries about a global economic slowdown, underpins the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). This is seen as another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. That said, expectations that the BoJ will stick to its dovish stance might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the JPY and help limit losses for the major, at least for the time being.
In fact, BoJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Monday that there are overwhelming cases for the continuation of the ultra-easy monetary policy measures. In contrast, Fed funds futures indicate that the markets have been pricing in the possibility of another 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting. The bets were lifted by surprise rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) last week, which suggested that the fight against inflation is not over yet.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the US, due later during the early North American session. A stronger US CPI print will support prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, should provide a modest lift to the buck and the USD/JPY pair. The immediate reaction, however, is likely to remain limited ahead of the key central bank event risks - the FOMC decision on Wednesday and the BoJ meeting on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|139.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.18
|Daily SMA50
|136.2
|Daily SMA100
|134.59
|Daily SMA200
|137.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.77
|Previous Daily Low
|139.06
|Previous Weekly High
|140.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.76
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.