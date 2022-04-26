- Modest USD pullback dragged USD/JPY lower for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence acted as a tailwind and helped limit any meaningful slide.
- Investors now eye US economic data for some impetus ahead of the BoJ on Thursday.
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading with modest intraday losses, just below the 128.00 mark.
The US dollar eased a bit from its highest level since March 2020 touched the previous session, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the USD/JPY pair lower for the second straight day. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Fed and the Bank of Japan.
Hawkish comments by various FOMC officials last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, reaffirmed that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. In fact, the markets now expect the US central bank to raise interest rates by 50 bps at each of its next four meetings in May, June, July and September.
In contrast, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it remains ready to use tools to avoid long-term rates from rising too much and sustain the current powerful monetary easing to support the economy. It is worth recalling that the BoJ last week again offered to buy unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds to defend the 0.25% yield cap.
This, along with modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, favour bulls and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoJ monetary policy decision and the economic outlook report on Thursday.
In the meantime, traders will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|128.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.23
|Daily SMA50
|120.4
|Daily SMA100
|117.52
|Daily SMA200
|114.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.87
|Previous Daily Low
|127.52
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 2020 lows at 1.0637 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0700, re-approaching 2020 lows at 1.0637. The US dollar resumes the uptrend, as markets turn cautious on China covid concerns and hawkish Fed bets. The euro bulls ignore hawkish ECB-speak. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2700 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2700, having erased the recovery gains amid a renewed upside in the US dollar and a tepid risk tone. The pound continues to suffer from the Fed-BOE policy divergence theme. US data awaited.
Gold remains exposed to $1,880 on hawkish Fed bets
Gold Price is catching a sigh of relief after a three-day turmoil, which smashed XAUUSD to the lowest level since March 29 at $1,892. The renewed uptick in Gold Price could be viewed as a ‘dead cat bounce’ or ‘sell the bounce’ trade, as the US dollar is likely to resume its uptrend.
Can Zilliqa price escape ranging market and rally to new highs
Zilliqa shows an interesting recovery after the recent sell-off. This indicates that bulls are defending a key level, suggesting that a full-blown recovery above a support level seems likely.
What you need to know to trade Twitter ahead of Thursday’s earnings
Twitter is set to announce its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday and some analysts expect the microblogging platform to again incur losses.