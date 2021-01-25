USD/JPY remains depressed below 104.00 mark, downside seems limited

- A softer tone surrounding the USD prompted some selling around USD/JPY on Monday.
- The upbeat market mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any meaningful slide.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 103.70-65 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. That said, a combination of factors extended some support to the USD/JPY pair and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
The increasing likelihood of additional US financial aid, to a larger extent, offset worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. This was evident from the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets, which tend to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Meanwhile, expectations for a larger government borrowing and the prevalent risk-on mood pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. This was seen as another factor that held traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair and makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the US stimulus headlines will play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the USD price dynamics might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|103.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.58
|Daily SMA50
|103.82
|Daily SMA100
|104.51
|Daily SMA200
|105.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.89
|Previous Daily Low
|103.48
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.33
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.39
