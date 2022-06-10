- USD/JPY witnessed fresh selling on Friday amid reviving demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should cap the JPY and lend some support to the major.
- Investors look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped back closer to the overnight swing low during the early European session. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-133.00s, down 0.65% for the day.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks to normalize monetary policy to curb inflation would pose challenges to global economic growth. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen. This, along with extremely overbought conditions, prompted traders to take some profits off the table following the recent strong bullish run.
The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (dovish) and the Fed (hawkish). In fact, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank must continue its support for the economic activity by keeping its existing ultra-loose policy settings. Adding to this, the BoJ has promised to conduct unlimited bond purchase operations to defend its near-zero target for 10-year yields.
In contrast, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held steady above the 3.0% threshold amid worries about the persistent rise in inflationary pressures. Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war would push consumer prices even higher. This might force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, which remained supportive of elevated US bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the US dollar.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report would play a key role in influencing the Fed's policy tightening path and the near-term USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|134.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.41
|Daily SMA50
|128.24
|Daily SMA100
|122.48
|Daily SMA200
|117.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.19
|Previous Weekly High
|130.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is clinging onto gains above 1.0600 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US inflation release. ECB pre-committed a 25 bps July rate hike while leaving doors open for a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation
Gold Price remains depressed at around $1,845, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias as the metal approaches the key support confluence heading into Friday’s European session.
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. It has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!