USD/JPY remains defensive near 110.50 as US Treasury yields sinks

- USD/JPY prints minute gains and remains subdued despite the stronger US dollar.
- Lower US Treasury yields drag the pair lower as expectations of higher interest rate weakness on softer data.
- Yen remains grounded as risk sentiment deteriorates on renewed COVID-19 fears.
USD/JPY extends the previous day’s sluggish movement on Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair lost its ground after testing the high of 111.67 on July 2 and continued to grind gains thereafter.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.63, up 0.03% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades higher at 92.54 with 0.36% gains.
Investors rushed to the US dollar ahead of the FOMC minutes of meeting as market volatility heightened amid risk off mood.
The US Treasury yields fell to their lowest level since February on Tuesday on the fears that economic recovery from the pandemic could be slowing.
The data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) revealed that US service industry activity fell in June, due to labor and raw material shortages. The ISM Non Manufacturing PMI dropped to 60.1 in June, much lower than the market expectations at 63.5.
The soft service data heighten the worries that the rapid pace of economic growth is nearing its end. This, in turn, added to the attractiveness of the US dollar.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen held the ground on its safe haven appeal as investor’s risk appetite dampens as rising coronavirus infection threatens the global economic recovery.
As for now, investors are waiting for the release of FOMC minutes of meeting to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|110.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.43
|Daily SMA50
|109.69
|Daily SMA100
|109
|Daily SMA200
|106.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.19
|Previous Daily Low
|110.8
|Previous Weekly High
|111.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.42
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
