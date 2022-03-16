USD/JPY remains confined in a range near multi-year peak, FOMC decision awaited

- USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to the highest level since January 2017.
- The heavy intraday USD selling capped the upside amid extremely overbought conditions.
- The risk-on undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support amid elevated US bond yields.
- The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained confined in a range just below the multi-year high, around the 118.30 region through the early North American session.
The pair witnessed subdued/range-bound price move on Wednesday and consolidated its recent strong gains to the highest level since January 2017. The US dollar witnessed heavy selling amid some repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC policy decision and acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a combination of factors helped limit the downside for the major, at least for now.
Against the backdrop of hope for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, China's government promised to support the financial markets and boosted investors' confidence. This, in turn, triggered strong rally in the global equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with the divergence in the BoJ-Fed policy outlooks, extended support to the USD/JPY pair.
The markets have fully priced in the prospects for an imminent start of the policy tightening cycle by the Fed, which was evident from the recent sell-off in the US money markets. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to the highest level since June 2019. Conversely, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to maintain the accommodative stance at its meeting on Friday.
The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Investors, however, preferred to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. Apart from this, overbought conditions further held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|118.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.67
|Daily SMA50
|115.24
|Daily SMA100
|114.64
|Daily SMA200
|112.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.45
|Previous Daily Low
|117.7
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
