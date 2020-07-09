USD/JPY remains confined in a range, holds steady above 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY consolidated the previous day’s sharp intraday slide from the 107.70-75 supply zone.
- The prevalent selling bias around the USD failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the pair.
- Hopes of a swift economic recovery undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit any losses.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range, above the 107.00 mark through the Asian session on Thursday.
Following the previous day's intraday pullback of around 50 pips from the 107.70-75 supply zone, the pair fell to 1-1/2-week lows on Thursday. However, a combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday.
The US dollar remained depressed near multi-week lows and was seen as one of the key factors that failed to impress bulls traders or extend any meaningful support to the USD/JPY pair. However, hopes of a swift economic recovery undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit the downside.
Despite concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases across the world, the incoming positive economic data has been fueling expectations for a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This, in turn, remained supportive of the upbeat global risk sentiment and the recent rally in the equity markets.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/JPY pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or weakens further below the 107.00 mark to confirm a near-term bearish break. The downward trajectory might then get extended further towards the next major support near the 106.50-45 region.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which coupled with the broader market risk sentiment might produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|107.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.24
|Daily SMA50
|107.42
|Daily SMA100
|107.78
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.71
|Previous Daily Low
|107.2
|Previous Weekly High
|108.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
