USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-107.00s, awaits BoJ on Tuesday

- USD/JPY struggled for a firm directional and remained confined in a range on Monday.
- The risk-off mood might benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap any upside for the major.
- Sliding US bond yields seemed to undermine the USD and might exert some pressure.
- The market focus now shifts to the BoJ monetary policy update, scheduled on Tuesday.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the 107.50 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish intraday positive move of around 100 pips and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Monday and benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Apart from the global flight to safety, the Fed's bleak outlook for the US economy led to some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, undermined demand for the US dollar and further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any meaningful positive move for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Meanwhile, the release of better-than-expected Empire State Manufacturing Index, which improved to -0.2 for June as compared to -27.5 anticipated and -48.5 previous, failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Investors seemed to wait for a fresh catalyst from the BoJ monetary policy update on Tuesday.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning to grab any meaningful trading opportunities. In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to continue with its subdued/range-bound trading action. However, the risk-off environment might exert some pressure and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the 107.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|107.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.62
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.55
|Previous Daily Low
|106.59
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.74
