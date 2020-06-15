USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-107.00s, awaits BoJ on Tuesday

USD/JPY struggled for a firm directional and remained confined in a range on Monday.

The risk-off mood might benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap any upside for the major.

Sliding US bond yields seemed to undermine the USD and might exert some pressure.

The market focus now shifts to the BoJ monetary policy update, scheduled on Tuesday.

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the 107.50 region.

The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish intraday positive move of around 100 pips and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Monday and benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Apart from the global flight to safety, the Fed's bleak outlook for the US economy led to some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, undermined demand for the US dollar and further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any meaningful positive move for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.

Meanwhile, the release of better-than-expected Empire State Manufacturing Index, which improved to -0.2 for June as compared to -27.5 anticipated and -48.5 previous, failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Investors seemed to wait for a fresh catalyst from the BoJ monetary policy update on Tuesday.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning to grab any meaningful trading opportunities. In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to continue with its subdued/range-bound trading action. However, the risk-off environment might exert some pressure and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the 107.00 mark.

Technical levels to watch