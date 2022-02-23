USD/JPY remains confined in a range above 115.00 mark, downside seems cushioned

- USD/JPY witnessed subdued/range-bound price moves through the early North American session.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind amid rising US bond yields.
- The emergence of fresh USD selling failed to impress bullish traders or provide impetus to the major.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways price move through the early North American session and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just above the 115.00 psychological mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from mid-114.00s, or a two-and-half-week low and witnessed subdued/range-bound trading on Wednesday. Renewed US dollar selling bias held back traders from placing bullish bets, though a combination of factors helped limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.
As investors digest the recent developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields further inspired bullish traders and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for further gains. That said, the risk of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the pullback from the vicinity of the multi-year high, around the 116.35 area, has run its course.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, suggesting that the focus will remain glued to fresh geopolitical developments. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|115.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.18
|Daily SMA50
|114.84
|Daily SMA100
|114.28
|Daily SMA200
|112.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.24
|Previous Daily Low
|114.5
|Previous Weekly High
|115.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.79
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
