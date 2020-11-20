USD/JPY remains confined in a narrow range below 104.00 mark

- USD/JPY found some support from reports about the resumption of US fiscal aid talks.
- COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the 104.00 mark.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and for now, seems to have snapped six consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to optimism led by reports that US lawmakers have agreed to resume negotiations on another coronavirus stimulus package.
However, the positive development, to a larger extent, was offset by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's decision to end some of the pandemic relief for struggling businesses. This comes on the back of worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases, which held the US dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The greenback was also weighed down by growing bets for additional monetary policy easing by the Fed in December and the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and contributed towards capping the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. That said, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the USD price dynamics might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|103.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.53
|Daily SMA50
|105.04
|Daily SMA100
|105.68
|Daily SMA200
|106.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.22
|Previous Daily Low
|103.72
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, bearish bias persists
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range around $1865 region. This week’s sustained breakthrough an upward sloping trend-channel favours bearish traders. Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near $1900 mark.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.